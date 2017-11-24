Newcastle United v Watford

Newcastle are unbeaten in four of their last five home games

TEAM NEWS

Kiko Femenia is available for Watford despite being substituted in the win over West Ham with cramp.

Sebastian Prodl is in contention for a first start since August but the Hornets are still missing five players, including the suspended Troy Deeney.

Newcastle's Isaac Hayden is banned after he received a fifth booking in the defeat at Manchester United.

Paul Dummett could make just a second outing in 2017-18 following a hamstring injury but Mikel Merino is a doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Following three defeats in a row, Newcastle's stock must have fallen somewhat - a fourth wouldn't be a spur for the club's prospective buyers to up their offer to what Mike Ashley wants.

"Not that it has seemed to bother him before, but it would increase the pressure from the fans to get a deal done quickly. Successive home losses to Bournemouth and Watford wouldn't do.

"Repeated Everton bids wouldn't do for Watford to part with head coach Marco Silva either.

"They've passed up on making a quick buck in the hope of greater rewards in the (relatively!) longer term by keeping him.

"Is that it then? He's staying? He's certainly not saying."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva on reports linking him with Everton: "I don't like to talk about speculation about these things. I'm here to talk about our match, about Newcastle-Watford, nothing more.

"Sometimes I talk and after it is going the other way.

"I don't give one more word about this situation."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am expecting this game to be very tight, and the points to be shared.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford could beat Newcastle in three straight league matches for the first time.

However, Newcastle have lost just one of the last 12 league meetings at home.

Newcastle United

They have lost their last three league games, scoring once.

However, Newcastle are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches.

The average age of the Magpies' starting XI this season has been 25 years and 284 days - the youngest in the Premier League.

Watford

The Hornets ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats by beating West Ham 2-0 on Sunday - their first clean sheet in eight top-flight matches.

Watford's tally of eight points lost from leading positions is the worst record in the division this season.

They have also conceded an unrivalled 11 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League in 2017-18, including six from corners.

Their record of five wins and 18 points after 12 games is exactly the same as last season, when they went on to win just one of their next 10 league matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.