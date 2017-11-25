Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Ross County

Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker was a dynamic figure in the first half at Tynecastle but couldn't fashion a breakthrough

Hearts run of winless games stretched to five as they played out a goal-less draw with Ross County.

The home side were more assertive in the first half, forcing as goalkeeper Aaron McCarey made a series of saves.

The best was a double save from Arnaud Djoum and Isma Goncalves, and he also kept out Christophe Berra's header after the break.

Ross County thought they had scored in the first half, but Alex Schalk's effort was ruled out for offside.

The stalemate means Hearts have yet to win in two games back at Tynecastle since the main stand was rebuilt, while one of the floodlights at Tynecastle was faulty.

Ross County got off to a superb start with Schalk an immediate menace. Jim O'Brien played the striker through and the Dutchman struck a fierce drive which came back off the post with three minutes on the clock.

Jamie Walker had scored the winner when the sides last met five weeks ago, and he fired a shot on target in the fifth minute, but McCarey made the save.

Walker tried his luck again, this time from 20 yards, but the ball arrowed over. Soon after, a Goncalves effort flew wide from a corner, but overall the game lacked any sort of rhythm or pattern as both sides jostled for the ascendancy.

Another couple of chances fell for Goncalves. His first effort was blocked by Jason Naismith, the next was an even better opportunity from three yards out, but McCarey blocked.

Hearts kept knocking on the door, with Walker's deflected effort flying just wide. Young midfielder Harry Cochrane then tested McCarey from range, and the County keeper saved well.

The visitors had the ball in the net through Schalk with an angled low drive but the flag was up for offside. Replays suggested that the goal should have stood, though, with Michael Smith having played the striker onside. Right back down the other end Cole Stockton flashed a header on target but it was straight to McCarey.

If the first half was low in quality, at least it had incident. The second half had little of either for the first 15 minutes. A flash of inspiration came from Walker with an overhead kick, but it was an easy save for McCarey.

Walker then fired a great cross into the Ross County penalty area. There were no takers but suddenly there was a sense that Hearts had upped the ante, and the volume increased inside Tynecastle as the home fans voiced their approval.

But that final moment of quality remained elusive for both sides.

There was a huge chance for Berra from a corner. His downward header looked to be heading into the net but McCarey pulled off an outstanding save.

Kyle Lafferty had come off his sick bed to make the bench, and he was sent on to try to provide a cutting edge. His chance came from a free kick 20 yards out, but the ball whistled wide.

Hearts dominated as the match drew to a close, and Djoum lifted a strike over from the edge of the box.