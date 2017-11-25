Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Hibernian 1.
Hamilton Academical 1-1 Hibernian
Antonio Rojano earned Hamilton a point as Hibernian missed the chance to go second in the Premiership.
Hibs took the lead through Simon Murray's stunning strike into the top corner after a brilliant run by Brandon Barker.
Rojano squared it after the break with a looping header from David Templeton's fine delivery.
Hibs had gone close to extending their lead at 1-0 but John McGinn and Martin Boyle had efforts saved.
A win would have taken Hibs on to 28 points, one clear of second-placed Aberdeen. The Easter Road men stay third while Hamilton are eighth on 16 points.
Hibs were looking to maintain their impressive away form having gone nine matches on the road unbeaten this season, seven of them in the league.
The early exchanges produced little in the way of serious chances, Boyle had a couple of long range shots blocked for the visitors and Barker sent a 20-yard left foot strike wide of the post.
Hibs broke the deadlock with a terrific example of counter-attacking play. Barker was at the heart of the move, picking up the ball inside his own half and running 40 yards, eluding three challenges before releasing a perfect pass for Murray. The striker took one touch to control before blasting a right foot shot high past Woods, who got a hand to it but could not keep it out.
That goal lifted Neil Lennon's men and they dominated the rest of the half with Accies rarely seen as an attacking force.
Dylan McGeouch created another opening for the visitors with a neat pass which split the home defence and Boyle had his shot turned wide by Woods.
McGinn was his usual prompting and probing self in the midfield and he created an opening before unleashing a powerful shot from 22 yards which Woods did well to tip over the bar.
The second half started with Hibs still the dominant force.
Barker showed great speed to leave Giannis Skondras in his wake before sending over a cross from the left that Murray headed over at the near post.
Accies were struggling to clear their lines when Murray flicked the ball into the path of Boyle but his low shot was blocked by Woods.
The goalkeeper again came to Hamilton's rescue moments later when Paul Hanlon rose highest at the back post to head a McGinn corner towards goal. Woods did well to adjust his position and clear the effort off the line with his foot.
Despite being on the back foot for long spells Accies' first real foray forward in the second half brought a goal.
Templeton floated a cross into the Hibs box and Rojano guided a fine header past Marciano and into the corner of the net.
Hibs' Steven Whittaker volleyed over before Lewis Stevenson had a long range shot tipped round the post by Woods as Hibs looked to regain the lead.
Despite the dominance of the visitors this was an opportunity missed to go second in the table as Accies took their unbeaten run to five matches.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 89Sarris
- 5TomasBooked at 90minsSubstituted forDonatiat 90+2'minutes
- 3McMannBooked at 76mins
- 2Skondras
- 8Docherty
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 22mins
- 22LyonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRedmondat 57'minutes
- 7ImrieBooked at 77mins
- 16Templeton
- 20RojanoSubstituted forBinghamat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gillespie
- 9Bingham
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 14Biabi
- 21Donati
- 28Cunningham
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 25Ambrose
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouchSubstituted forMatuleviciusat 90+1'minutes
- 6Bartley
- 7McGinnBooked at 60mins
- 20BarkerSubstituted forSlivkaat 80'minutes
- 17Boyle
- 15MurraySubstituted forShawat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Slivka
- 9Matulevicius
- 24McGregor
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 36Porteous
- 41Dabrowski
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 2,945
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
