Newport's Joss Labadie is set to return against Swindon

Swindon Town's Luke Norris may miss their League Two game against Newport County with an injured ankle.

They are also likely to be without on-loan midfielder Timi Elsnik, Amine Linganzi and left-back Chris Hussey.

Newport captain Joss Labadie is set to make his first start since 17 October, but Robbie Willmott is ruled out with concussion.

Sean Rigg, Tom Owen-Evans and Lamar Reynolds are all in contention to replace winger Willmott.