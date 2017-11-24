Burton Albion v Sunderland
Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer is a doubt because of a hamstring problem.
Defender John Brayford also has a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, while on-loan striker Joe Mason (back) is nearing a return.
Sunderland are without forward Duncan Watmore, who will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a cruciate knee ligament injury.
Midfielders Didier N'Dong (knee) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) are out, as is defender Marc Wilson (calf).
But new manager Chris Coleman is able to include Lee Cattermole, who was suspended for Tuesday's defeat by Aston Villa.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 33%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first-ever meeting between the teams in any competition.
- Burton Albion are the first team Sunderland have faced for the first time in a league match since they played Colchester United in November 2006, winning 3-1 in a Championship fixture.
- The Brewers have won just one of their past 10 Championship matches (D3 L6), failing to score in five of those fixtures.
- This is Sunderland's lowest points tally (11) from the opening 18 matches of a league season since 2005-06 (six), a season that ended in relegation from the Premier League for the Black Cats.
- Lewis Grabban has netted 43.5% of Sunderland's 23 Championship goals so far this season (10 goals).
- Sunderland are the only side in the Championship yet to keep a clean sheet this season - this is only the second time in their history that the Black Cats have failed to keep a clean sheet in their first 18 league games of the season, the last time being in 1953-54.