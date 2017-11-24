Norwich City v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich defender Timm Klose is a doubt after going off with a hip problem in their defeat by Nottingham Forest.
James Husband has completed a ban but remains injured along with Tom Trybull (back), and Alex Pritchard is close to a return but unlikely to be risked.
Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the trip to East Anglia as he serves a one-game suspension.
Pearson picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in North End's 2-1 midweek win against Bristol City.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The away side won both league fixtures last season, with Preston winning 1-0 at Carrow Road and Norwich winning 3-1 at Deepdale.
- The Lilywhites have never won back-to-back away league games at Carrow Road.
- The Canaries have failed to win any of their previous six Championship matches at Carrow Road (D4 L2) - they last went on a longer winless run on home soil in league competition in April 1999 (11 games).
- Preston's win at Bristol City in midweek ended a seven-match winless run in the league, while the Lilywhites will be looking to record consecutive away wins for the second time this season.
- Norwich have made more changes to their starting XI this season than any other team in the Championship (55).
- No Championship side has drawn more games 0-0 this season than Preston (4).