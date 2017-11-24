Norwich City v Preston North End

Timm Klose has made 15 appearances for Norwich City this season

Norwich defender Timm Klose is a doubt after going off with a hip problem in their defeat by Nottingham Forest.

James Husband has completed a ban but remains injured along with Tom Trybull (back), and Alex Pritchard is close to a return but unlikely to be risked.

Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the trip to East Anglia as he serves a one-game suspension.

Pearson picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in North End's 2-1 midweek win against Bristol City.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 27% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

