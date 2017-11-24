Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Aston Villa remain without captain John Terry (broken foot) and strikers Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Scott Hogan (stomach) for the visit of Ipswich.
Australia international midfielder Mile Jedinak again hopes to start after two substitute appearances following his return from international duty.
Ipswich are without David McGoldrick, who is out for a month after suffering a deep gash to his groin on Wednesday.
Jonas Knudsen is back from suspension and Teddy Bishop is close to a return.
But Tommy Smith remains sidelined by a calf problem for Mick McCarthy's side, who start the day in ninth - six points behind Villa.
After a slow start to the season, Steve Bruce's side have moved up to fourth on the back of a run of seven wins in 10 Championship games.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 64%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Villa lost at home to Ipswich last season - but have not lost back-to-back home games against the Tractor Boys since October 1981, when they were reigning league champions - and Ipswich were runners-up.
- Ipswich have not scored more than once in any of their last 17 league matches against Villa, since a 3-0 win September 1984.
- There have been more headed goals in games involving Ipswich (14 for, 7 against) than any other Championship team this season.
- The Tractor Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 16 away league games, their last shut-out having come at Villa Park in February.
- Albert Adomah has scored three goals in his last two games for Aston Villa - the winger's eight Championship goals this season have come from 11 shots on target.