Championship
Aston Villa15:00Ipswich
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Martyn Waghorn is Ipswich Town's top scorer this season with nine Championship goals
Aston Villa remain without captain John Terry (broken foot) and strikers Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Scott Hogan (stomach) for the visit of Ipswich.

Australia international midfielder Mile Jedinak again hopes to start after two substitute appearances following his return from international duty.

Ipswich are without David McGoldrick, who is out for a month after suffering a deep gash to his groin on Wednesday.

Jonas Knudsen is back from suspension and Teddy Bishop is close to a return.

But Tommy Smith remains sidelined by a calf problem for Mick McCarthy's side, who start the day in ninth - six points behind Villa.

After a slow start to the season, Steve Bruce's side have moved up to fourth on the back of a run of seven wins in 10 Championship games.

Match facts

  • Villa lost at home to Ipswich last season - but have not lost back-to-back home games against the Tractor Boys since October 1981, when they were reigning league champions - and Ipswich were runners-up.
  • Ipswich have not scored more than once in any of their last 17 league matches against Villa, since a 3-0 win September 1984.
  • There have been more headed goals in games involving Ipswich (14 for, 7 against) than any other Championship team this season.
  • The Tractor Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 16 away league games, their last shut-out having come at Villa Park in February.
  • Albert Adomah has scored three goals in his last two games for Aston Villa - the winger's eight Championship goals this season have come from 11 shots on target.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves18132335161941
2Cardiff18114325131237
3Sheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby178542620629
8Nottm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich178273026426
10Leeds188282724326
11Sheff Wed186752321225
12Preston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich186571622-623
16QPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull184683032-218
21Birmingham184311927-1815
22Burton1835101235-2314
23Bolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
View full Championship table

