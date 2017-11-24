Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Martyn Waghorn is Ipswich Town's top scorer this season with nine Championship goals

Aston Villa remain without captain John Terry (broken foot) and strikers Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Scott Hogan (stomach) for the visit of Ipswich.

Australia international midfielder Mile Jedinak again hopes to start after two substitute appearances following his return from international duty.

Ipswich are without David McGoldrick, who is out for a month after suffering a deep gash to his groin on Wednesday.

Jonas Knudsen is back from suspension and Teddy Bishop is close to a return.

But Tommy Smith remains sidelined by a calf problem for Mick McCarthy's side, who start the day in ninth - six points behind Villa.

After a slow start to the season, Steve Bruce's side have moved up to fourth on the back of a run of seven wins in 10 Championship games.

SAM's prediction Home win 64% Draw 22% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts