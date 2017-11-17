Ross Stearn: Sutton United re-sign winger after Eastleigh release

Ex-Forest Green player Ross Stearn spent two years at Sutton after joining from Bath

Sutton United have re-signed winger Ross Stearn on a two-year contract after he left National League rivals Eastleigh by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old left Sutton for the Spitfires in November 2016 for an undisclosed fee but he was transfer listed by the Hampshire club in May.

Stearn made five league appearances for Eastleigh this season, with four of them coming from the bench.

Meanwhile, Sutton's Jeffrey Monakana has joined Welling on a permanent deal.