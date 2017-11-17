Scottish Premiership: Saturday's previews

From the section

Scottish champions Celtic aim to extend their 63-match unbeaten domestic run when they travel to face Ross County in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Nearest challengers Aberdeen, three points behind the leaders, host Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Third-placed Hibernian aim for a fifth straight win, with visitors St Johnstone without a goal in six games.

Rangers are looking to win a third game in a row for the first time since last December as Hamilton visit Ibrox.

Bottom side Dundee entertain Kilmarnock, who are three points above them in 10th place.

12:30 GMT KO

Ross County v Celtic

15:00 GMT KOs

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Rangers v Hamilton Academical