Scottish Premiership: Saturday's previews
Scottish champions Celtic aim to extend their 63-match unbeaten domestic run when they travel to face Ross County in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
Nearest challengers Aberdeen, three points behind the leaders, host Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Third-placed Hibernian aim for a fifth straight win, with visitors St Johnstone without a goal in six games.
Rangers are looking to win a third game in a row for the first time since last December as Hamilton visit Ibrox.
Bottom side Dundee entertain Kilmarnock, who are three points above them in 10th place.