French Ligue 1
PSG4Nantes1

Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Nantes

Cavani celebrates
Victory in Paris leaves PSG six points clear of second-placed Monaco

Paris St-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points with a 4-1 victory at home to Nantes.

Edinson Cavani's low drive from inside the box put Unai Emery's side ahead and Angel di Maria's cross snuck in to double the lead before half-time.

Prejuce Nakoulma turned in from close range to give Nantes hope, but Javier Pastore's fierce angled strike and Cavani's second sealed the victory.

Cavani's double moved him up to 15 goals from 13 league games this season.

He is the first player to reach the total in 13 games since former Mali striker Salif Keita's return for Saint-Etienne at the start of the 1971-72 campaign.

Victory in Paris leaves PSG six points clear of second-placed Monaco, who drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Amiens on Friday.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 48mins
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 74minsSubstituted forLo Celsoat 80'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forNkunkuat 86'minutes
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forDraxlerat 80'minutes
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 29Mbappe

Nantes

  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 12AwaziemBooked at 63mins
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 4PalloisBooked at 48mins
  • 5DjidjiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forThomassonat 70'minutes
  • 6Alves de LimaSubstituted forIlokiat 45'minutes
  • 19Touré
  • 20GirottoSubstituted forNakoulmaat 59'minutes
  • 15Dubois
  • 28Rongier
  • 9Sala

Substitutes

  • 1Dupé
  • 7Iloki
  • 8Thomasson
  • 10Bammou
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 22Nakoulma
  • 25Kwateng
Referee:
Nicolas Rainville

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home23
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1.

Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Sala.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.

Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Léo Dubois.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Nantes).

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Nantes).

Attempt missed. Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Carlos.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Javier Pastore.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Marco Verratti.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Emiliano Sala (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Thomasson.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Diego Carlos (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Adrien Thomasson replaces Koffi Djidji.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Emiliano Sala (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Diego Carlos (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th November 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1311204393435
2Monaco1392235132229
3Lyon1274132151725
4Marseille127322617924
5Nantes137241213-123
6Saint-Étienne135351418-418
7Caen12606813-518
8Montpellier1244498116
9Bordeaux124441618-216
10Troyes134451316-316
11Toulouse134451217-516
12Rennes134361416-215
13Guingamp134361422-815
14Angers132831720-314
15Nice124171419-513
16Dijon133461522-713
17Strasbourg133461423-913
18Lille123361216-412
19Amiens12336814-612
20Metz131111524-194
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired