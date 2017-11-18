Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Nantes

Victory in Paris leaves PSG six points clear of second-placed Monaco

Paris St-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points with a 4-1 victory at home to Nantes.

Edinson Cavani's low drive from inside the box put Unai Emery's side ahead and Angel di Maria's cross snuck in to double the lead before half-time.

Prejuce Nakoulma turned in from close range to give Nantes hope, but Javier Pastore's fierce angled strike and Cavani's second sealed the victory.

Cavani's double moved him up to 15 goals from 13 league games this season.

He is the first player to reach the total in 13 games since former Mali striker Salif Keita's return for Saint-Etienne at the start of the 1971-72 campaign.

Victory in Paris leaves PSG six points clear of second-placed Monaco, who drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Amiens on Friday.