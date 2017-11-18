Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1.
Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Nantes
Paris St-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points with a 4-1 victory at home to Nantes.
Edinson Cavani's low drive from inside the box put Unai Emery's side ahead and Angel di Maria's cross snuck in to double the lead before half-time.
Prejuce Nakoulma turned in from close range to give Nantes hope, but Javier Pastore's fierce angled strike and Cavani's second sealed the victory.
Cavani's double moved him up to 15 goals from 13 league games this season.
He is the first player to reach the total in 13 games since former Mali striker Salif Keita's return for Saint-Etienne at the start of the 1971-72 campaign.
Victory in Paris leaves PSG six points clear of second-placed Monaco, who drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Amiens on Friday.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 48mins
- 6VerrattiBooked at 74minsSubstituted forLo Celsoat 80'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forNkunkuat 86'minutes
- 27PastoreSubstituted forDraxlerat 80'minutes
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 7Lucas Moura
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 29Mbappe
Nantes
- 30Tatarusanu
- 12AwaziemBooked at 63mins
- 3Santos Silva
- 4PalloisBooked at 48mins
- 5DjidjiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forThomassonat 70'minutes
- 6Alves de LimaSubstituted forIlokiat 45'minutes
- 19Touré
- 20GirottoSubstituted forNakoulmaat 59'minutes
- 15Dubois
- 28Rongier
- 9Sala
Substitutes
- 1Dupé
- 7Iloki
- 8Thomasson
- 10Bammou
- 18Moutoussamy
- 22Nakoulma
- 25Kwateng
- Referee:
- Nicolas Rainville
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1.
Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Sala.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Léo Dubois.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Nantes).
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Nantes).
Attempt missed. Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Carlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Javier Pastore.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Emiliano Sala (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentin Rongier (Nantes).
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Prejuce Nakoulma (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Adrien Thomasson.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Diego Carlos (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Adrien Thomasson replaces Koffi Djidji.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Emiliano Sala (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Diego Carlos (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.