Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg

A new hairstyle for Robert Lewandowski, but the same lethal finishing

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Bavarian rivals Augsburg to extend their unbeaten start under Jupp Heynckes.

Arturo Vidal fired them into the lead from close range and then set up Lewandowski's opening goal.

The Poland striker got his second - his 13th goal in as many league games this season - from Joshua Kimmich's cross.

Bayern are now six points above second-placed Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen after leading 2-0.

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg twice gave them the lead from the penalty spot, but Leon Bailey and then Kevin Volland equalised.

Champions Bayern have won seven games, and won the other against RB Leipzig on penalties in the German Cup, after Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti.