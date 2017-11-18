German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich3Augsburg0

Bayern Munich 3-0 Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski
A new hairstyle for Robert Lewandowski, but the same lethal finishing

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Bavarian rivals Augsburg to extend their unbeaten start under Jupp Heynckes.

Arturo Vidal fired them into the lead from close range and then set up Lewandowski's opening goal.

The Poland striker got his second - his 13th goal in as many league games this season - from Joshua Kimmich's cross.

Bayern are now six points above second-placed Leipzig, who drew 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen after leading 2-0.

Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg twice gave them the lead from the penalty spot, but Leon Bailey and then Kevin Volland equalised.

Champions Bayern have won seven games, and won the other against RB Leipzig on penalties in the German Cup, after Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Rafinha
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 23VidalSubstituted forRudyat 80'minutes
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forTolissoat 78'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 14BernatSubstituted forAlabaat 74'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 17Boateng
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 27Alaba
  • 28Wriedt

Augsburg

  • 35Hitz
  • 4OpareBooked at 16mins
  • 38Danso
  • 6GouweleeuwBooked at 30mins
  • 31Max
  • 8KhediraBooked at 7mins
  • 10Baier
  • 7HellerSubstituted forSchmidat 60'minutes
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 30CaiubySubstituted forStafylidisat 69'minutes
  • 27FinnbogasonSubstituted forJi Dong-wonat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Luthe
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 14Morávek
  • 17Schmid
  • 18Callsen-Bracker
  • 19Koo Ja-cheol
  • 22Ji Dong-won
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Augsburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Augsburg 0.

Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg).

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dong-Won Ji (FC Augsburg).

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Dong-Won Ji replaces Alfred Finnbogason.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Arturo Vidal.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Arjen Robben.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Juan Bernat.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jonathan Schmid (FC Augsburg).

Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Konstantinos Stafylidis replaces Caiuby.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Opare (FC Augsburg).

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt saved. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jonathan Schmid replaces Marcel Heller.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich129213082229
2RB Leipzig127232015523
3B Dortmund1262429161320
4Hoffenheim125522115620
5Schalke116231410420
6Frankfurt125431412219
7Hannover115331511418
8B Mgladbach115331719-218
9B Leverkusen124532518717
10Augsburg124441614216
11Stuttgart125161215-316
12Mainz124351317-415
13Wolfsburg122821617-114
14Hertha Berlin113531415-114
15Hamburg113171018-810
16Freiburg12156724-178
17Werder Bremen11056414-105
18Köln120210423-192
