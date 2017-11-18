Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

Defences were on top in the first Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw which left both teams 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The best chance of the derby came in the third minute when Raphael Varane's terrible pass let in Atletico's Angel Correa, who shot wide from the edge of the box under no pressure.

Kevin Gameiro's chip was cleared off the line by Real's Raphael Varane, while Real midfielder Toni Kroos' late shot was parried by Jan Oblak.

Defending Spanish and European champions Real lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected broken nose.

The defender was replaced at half-time after being caught in the face by Lucas Hernandez's boot as he headed an effort wide.

Both sides' underperforming forwards had disappointing nights again.

Real's Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have scored only one goal each in their past eight La Liga games, were quiet, while Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, who looked so short of confidence, has failed to score in eight games.

The result left Real in third in the table and Atletico - who remain unbeaten with six wins and six draws - fourth, three points behind second-placed Valencia, who visit Espanyol on Sunday (15:15 GMT).