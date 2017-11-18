Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Madrid 0.
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw which left both teams 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
The best chance of the derby came in the third minute when Raphael Varane's terrible pass let in Atletico's Angel Correa, who shot wide from the edge of the box under no pressure.
Kevin Gameiro's chip was cleared off the line by Real's Raphael Varane, while Real midfielder Toni Kroos' late shot was parried by Jan Oblak.
Defending Spanish and European champions Real lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected broken nose.
The defender was replaced at half-time after being caught in the face by Lucas Hernandez's boot as he headed an effort wide.
Both sides' underperforming forwards had disappointing nights again.
Real's Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have scored only one goal each in their past eight La Liga games, were quiet, while Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, who looked so short of confidence, has failed to score in eight games.
The result left Real in third in the table and Atletico - who remain unbeaten with six wins and six draws - fourth, three points behind second-placed Valencia, who visit Espanyol on Sunday (15:15 GMT).
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20JuanfranBooked at 77mins
- 15SavicBooked at 34mins
- 2GodínBooked at 89mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 82mins
- 5ParteySubstituted forCarrascoat 54'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 11CorreaSubstituted forGameiroat 77'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 70mins
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 63mins
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forTorresat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 3Filipe Luis
- 9Torres
- 10Carrasco
- 21Gameiro
- 22Gaitán
- 24Giménez
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2CarvajalBooked at 20mins
- 5Varane
- 4RamosSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 22Isco
- 7Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 66,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away6
