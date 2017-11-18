Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid0Real Madrid0

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Godin
Defences were on top in the first Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw which left both teams 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The best chance of the derby came in the third minute when Raphael Varane's terrible pass let in Atletico's Angel Correa, who shot wide from the edge of the box under no pressure.

Kevin Gameiro's chip was cleared off the line by Real's Raphael Varane, while Real midfielder Toni Kroos' late shot was parried by Jan Oblak.

Defending Spanish and European champions Real lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected broken nose.

The defender was replaced at half-time after being caught in the face by Lucas Hernandez's boot as he headed an effort wide.

Both sides' underperforming forwards had disappointing nights again.

Real's Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have scored only one goal each in their past eight La Liga games, were quiet, while Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, who looked so short of confidence, has failed to score in eight games.

The result left Real in third in the table and Atletico - who remain unbeaten with six wins and six draws - fourth, three points behind second-placed Valencia, who visit Espanyol on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20JuanfranBooked at 77mins
  • 15SavicBooked at 34mins
  • 2GodínBooked at 89mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 82mins
  • 5ParteySubstituted forCarrascoat 54'minutes
  • 14Gabi
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forGameiroat 77'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 70mins
  • 8ÑíguezBooked at 63mins
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forTorresat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 9Torres
  • 10Carrasco
  • 21Gameiro
  • 22Gaitán
  • 24Giménez

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 20mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 22Isco
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 35Ramos Wade
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán
Attendance:
66,496

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home21
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Madrid 0.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Booking

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Torres.

Booking

Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Ángel Correa.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th November 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atl Madrid126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal116231811720
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganés12525911-217
10Getafe124441914516
11Girona124441417-316
12Celta Vigo124262319414
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Ath Bilbao113261115-411
16Dep La Coruña113261320-711
17Eibar11227625-198
18Alavés122010620-146
19Las Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired