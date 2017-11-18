Leganés v Barcelona
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|11
|10
|1
|0
|30
|4
|26
|31
|2
|Valencia
|11
|8
|3
|0
|30
|11
|19
|27
|3
|Real Madrid
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|9
|13
|23
|4
|Atl Madrid
|11
|6
|5
|0
|16
|6
|10
|23
|5
|Villarreal
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|11
|7
|20
|6
|Sevilla
|11
|6
|1
|4
|12
|11
|1
|19
|7
|Real Sociedad
|12
|5
|3
|4
|25
|22
|3
|18
|8
|Real Betis
|11
|5
|2
|4
|21
|20
|1
|17
|9
|Leganés
|11
|5
|2
|4
|9
|8
|1
|17
|10
|Getafe
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|13
|4
|16
|11
|Girona
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|16
|12
|Celta Vigo
|11
|4
|2
|5
|22
|17
|5
|14
|13
|Espanyol
|11
|3
|4
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|13
|14
|Levante
|11
|2
|6
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|15
|Ath Bilbao
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|16
|Dep La Coruña
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|11
|17
|Eibar
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|25
|-19
|8
|18
|Alavés
|12
|2
|0
|10
|5
|18
|-13
|6
|19
|Las Palmas
|11
|2
|0
|9
|8
|28
|-20
|6
|20
|Malaga
|11
|1
|1
|9
|6
|23
|-17
|4
