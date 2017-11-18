Spanish La Liga
Leganés15:15Barcelona
Venue: Butarque

Leganés v Barcelona

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th November 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atl Madrid116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganés1152498117
10Getafe124441713416
11Girona124441417-316
12Celta Vigo114252217514
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Ath Bilbao113261115-411
16Dep La Coruña113261320-711
17Eibar11227625-198
18Alavés122010518-136
19Las Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
