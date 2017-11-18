Match ends, Napoli 2, Milan 1.
Napoli 2-1 AC Milan
-
Napoli moved four points clear at the top of Serie A with an assured home victory over struggling AC Milan.
Lorenzo Insigne - the forward Italy whom did not bring on as they failed to qualify for the World Cup on Monday - opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside but, after consulting with his video assistant, the referee gave it.
Piotr Zielinski doubled Napoli's lead after the break, before Alessio Romagnoli's brilliant consolation in injury time.
The Milan defender hammered a 92nd-minute volley into the bottom corner, giving his outplayed side brief hope of an unlikely comeback.
Second-placed Juventus travel to Sampdoria, who are sixth, on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.
Milan stay seventh as they continue to disappoint following a summer transfer window in which they spent about £210m on players.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolBooked at 90mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva DuarteSubstituted forMaggioat 66'minutes
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 90mins
- 8Frello Filho
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 69'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 79'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 22Musacchio
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 11BoriniBooked at 5minsSubstituted forAbateat 77'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 18MontolivoSubstituted forBigliaat 85'minutes
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forValente Silvaat 45+3'minutes
- 73Locatelli
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 9Valente Silva
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 21Biglia
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 46Gabbia
- 63Cutrone
- 68Rodríguez
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Milan 1.
Booking
Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Milan 1. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Offside, Napoli. Marko Rog tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Lucas Biglia replaces Riccardo Montolivo.
Offside, Napoli. Marko Rog tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura following a set piece situation.
André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Attempt saved. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié with a cross.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Fabio Borini.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Milan 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces Mário Rui.
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.