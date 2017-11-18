Italian Serie A
Napoli2AC Milan1

Napoli 2-1 AC Milan

Lorenzo Insigne (centre)
Lorenzo Insigne (centre) has scored three goals in 21 games for Italy

Napoli moved four points clear at the top of Serie A with an assured home victory over struggling AC Milan.

Lorenzo Insigne - the forward Italy whom did not bring on as they failed to qualify for the World Cup on Monday - opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but, after consulting with his video assistant, the referee gave it.

Piotr Zielinski doubled Napoli's lead after the break, before Alessio Romagnoli's brilliant consolation in injury time.

The Milan defender hammered a 92nd-minute volley into the bottom corner, giving his outplayed side brief hope of an unlikely comeback.

Second-placed Juventus travel to Sampdoria, who are sixth, on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.

Milan stay seventh as they continue to disappoint following a summer transfer window in which they spent about £210m on players.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 90mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva DuarteSubstituted forMaggioat 66'minutes
  • 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 90mins
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 69'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 79'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 22Musacchio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 11BoriniBooked at 5minsSubstituted forAbateat 77'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 18MontolivoSubstituted forBigliaat 85'minutes
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forValente Silvaat 45+3'minutes
  • 73Locatelli
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 21Biglia
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 46Gabbia
  • 63Cutrone
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 2, Milan 1.

Booking

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Milan 1.

Booking

Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Milan 1. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Offside, Napoli. Marko Rog tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.

Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Milan).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Lucas Biglia replaces Riccardo Montolivo.

Offside, Napoli. Marko Rog tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura following a set piece situation.

André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Attempt saved. Nikola Kalinic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié with a cross.

Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Ignazio Abate replaces Fabio Borini.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Borini.

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Manuel Locatelli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Milan 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces Mário Rui.

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1311203492535
2Juventus12101135112431
3Roma1210022381530
4Inter Milan129302391430
5Lazio1291232141828
6Sampdoria1172224131123
7AC Milan136161918119
8Torino124531719-217
9Fiorentina125162117416
10Atalanta124441916316
11Chievo124441419-516
12Bologna124261115-414
13Udinese114071822-412
14Cagliari124081121-1012
15Crotone123361123-1212
16SPAL122371020-109
17Sassuolo12228621-158
18Genoa121381019-96
19Hellas Verona12138826-186
20Benevento120012531-260
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired