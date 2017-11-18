Roma 2-1 Lazio

Match ends, Roma 2, Lazio 1.
Roma defeated their fierce city rivals Lazio thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes, despite the away side threatening a late comeback after a penalty awarded via video referee.
Diego Perotti's coolly dispatched penalty gave Roma the lead, after Lazio defender Bastos fouled ex-Manchester City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov.
Radja Nainggolan's fierce shot from the edge of the box put Roma 2-0 up.
Ciro Immobile's spot-kick gave Lazio hope, but the hosts held on.
Immobile's 15th Serie A goal of the season came after Kostas Manolas was judged to have handled ex-Manchester United winger Nani's cross, with the decision made following a consultation between the referee and his video assistant.
The win lifts Roma above their rivals into third place, two points behind leaders Napoli, who host AC Milan at 19:45 GMT. Lazio slip to fifth.
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 80'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 20FazioBooked at 87mins
- 11Kolarov
- 4NainggolanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 85'minutes
- 16De Rossi
- 6Strootman
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 73'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 8Perotti
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 15Moreno
- 17Ünder
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 23Defrel
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 55Leandro
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 26RaduSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 77'minutes
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 6LucasBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNaniat 58'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19LulicBooked at 18minsSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 58'minutes
- 18Luis AlbertoBooked at 55mins
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 8Basta
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 29Palombi
- 30Lomba Neto
- 33Dos Santos Nascimento
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Lazio 1.
Bruno Peres (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bruno Peres.
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bastos.
Attempt blocked. Bastos (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Booking
Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).
Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Juan Jesus replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Patric.
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patric (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Bruno Peres replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Nani (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Adam Marusic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Stefan Radu.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan de Vrij (Lazio) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Lazio 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field is overturned.
Delay in match (Roma). Video Review.