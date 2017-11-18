Roma 2-1 Lazio

From the section

Radja Nainggolan scored the goal that proved decisive as Roma earned a fifth successive league win

Roma defeated their fierce city rivals Lazio thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes, despite the away side threatening a late comeback after a penalty awarded via video referee.

Diego Perotti's coolly dispatched penalty gave Roma the lead, after Lazio defender Bastos fouled ex-Manchester City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov.

Radja Nainggolan's fierce shot from the edge of the box put Roma 2-0 up.

Ciro Immobile's spot-kick gave Lazio hope, but the hosts held on.

Immobile's 15th Serie A goal of the season came after Kostas Manolas was judged to have handled ex-Manchester United winger Nani's cross, with the decision made following a consultation between the referee and his video assistant.

The win lifts Roma above their rivals into third place, two points behind leaders Napoli, who host AC Milan at 19:45 GMT. Lazio slip to fifth.