Megan Campbell: Manchester City Women defender suffers serious knee injury

Megan Campbell signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City Women in June

Manchester City Women defender Megan Campbell is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old was stretchered off in the second half of the 2-1 win over LSK Kvinner in the Women's Champions League on Thursday.

The Republic of Ireland left-back needs surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Campbell posted on Twitter that she was "truly devastated" by the injury.

"My worst nightmare was unfortunately confirmed," she added.

"It won't be easy, but I know that with the support of my family, friends, teammates and all of Man City Women I will be back to play for both club and country very soon."

