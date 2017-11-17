Gillingham: Chairman Paul Scally wants end to supporter anxiety

Steve Lovell scored 104 goals during a five-year spell with the Gills between 1987 and 1992

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has urged fans to get behind the team after appointing Steve Lovell as manager until the end of the season.

League One Gills won four of their seven games in all competitions during Lovell's spell in caretaker charge.

"There is still a fair amount of tension at home games," Scally said.

"It is kind of understandable as the fans haven't had an awful lot to shout about over the last 12 months, but we need to put the negativity behind us."

The Kent club, who have won just four of their 21 league games at Priestfield Stadium in 2017, are 22nd in the third tier, two points from safety.

Welshman Lovell, 57, took over after Peter Taylor's two-game spell in interim charge following Ady Pennock's departure on 25 September.

"As group of supporters, we need to get behind the team from the kick-off every game and try and get the anxiety banished for the rest of the season," Scally told BBC Radio Kent.

"Anxiety on the terrace transmits to anxiety on the team and that makes it more difficult for the players.

"The fans might say the team need to be better to get their support but, as a fan, I know we have to do our job and get behind the team so there is no anxiety and that the team can play with freedom and panache."