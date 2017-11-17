Jon McCarthy: Port Vale adds former Chester manager to backroom team

Jon McCarthy had 17 months as financially-challenged Chester after taking over from Steve Burr

Former Chester manager Jon McCarthy has returned to football as part of the backroom team at former club Port Vale.

The 47-year-old ex-Northern Ireland international has been brought in to help former Vale-team-mate Neil Aspin, two months after leaving Chester.

Although titled fitness coach - he has a sports science degree - he will have broader coaching and scouting duties.

"It's great to be back around the club. I've so many memories. I can't wipe the smile off my face," he told BBC Stoke.

"I've been away from the place for a long time but there's a lot of familiar faces and it just feels right to be back.

"Being at Vale the first time was such an important part of my career. I went off to Birmingham, where I had no luck with injuries, and I had longer both there and at York City. But I played my best football at Vale."

McCarthy's magic Burslem moments

After two seasons as Port Vale team-mates, Jon McCarthy (left) came up against Neil Aspin as an opponent when he had moved on to Birmingham

McCarthy made more than 450 league appearances, over 100 of them with Vale, where he played for two seasons, from 1995 to 1997, before being signed by Trevor Francis at Birmingham for £1.5m.

"What what a squad we had. I learnt so much and what a time we had. An Anglo-Italian Cup final, an FA Cup run in which the highlight for me was scoring against Everton, and then finishing eighth in the old Division One (in 1996-97)," he said.

"We were one win away from the play-offs and we still finished above Stoke. Maybe the only time that's ever happened."

McCarthy had remained in close touch with Aspin, especially since both became non-league managers, having started this season as rivals at Chester and Gateshead respectively.

"It is not a case of jobs for the boys," said Aspin. "It is because Jon is well qualified for the job that I want him to do, to deal with the fitness of the players and also to be another coach.

"It is no slight on Tom Eastwood, the previous fitness coach, but it is something that I felt would benefit the club long term.

"It is good to bring in somebody who has a lot of experience football wise, but he has a degree in sports science so he can combine the two roles."