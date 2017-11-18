BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch classic Nwankwo Kanu hat-trick at Chelsea

Watch: Former Afoty winner Kanu stuns Chelsea

  • From the section African

Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year Nwankwo Kanu scoring a superb hat-trick for Arsenal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999.

Read more about the 2017 nominees and cast your vote.

