BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch classic Nwankwo Kanu hat-trick at Chelsea
Watch: Former Afoty winner Kanu stuns Chelsea
- From the section African
Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year Nwankwo Kanu scoring a superb hat-trick for Arsenal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999.
