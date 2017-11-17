Phil Jones: Jose Mourinho says defender had six injections to play for England

Phil Jones was substituted with injury during England's draw with Germany

Phil Jones was given six injections by England medical staff so he could play against Germany, says his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Jones aggravated a thigh injury during the match and will miss the Red Devils' game against Newcastle on Saturday.

"In 17 years as a manager I don't have one single player that had injections of anaesthetic to play a friendly," said Mourinho.

It is understood all six injections Jones had are part of one procedure.

Mourinho allowed the 25-year-old defender to go on international duty despite him carrying an injury, and he is unhappy with how England handled the situation.

"I am not an angel and I had players injected to play official matches, crucial matches, but a friendly... to get six local anaesthetic injections to play a friendly, I've never heard of that.

"Phil Jones had it, and had it before the match, and after 15 minutes he was out and tomorrow he is out."

Mourinho said Jones was injected on the afternoon of the match on 10 November but "didn't feel good during the warm-up".

"Between the warm-up and the start of the match he had five more local injections to play the friendly," he added.

Mourinho said he has not spoken to the Football Association or England manager Gareth Southgate about the matter.

But it is understood there was communication between the England and United medical teams before, during and after Jones was on international duty.

The FA is not commenting on Mourinho's claim.

Earlier, Mourinho revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return to the United squad for Saturday's game against Newcastle at Old Trafford (17:30 GMT).