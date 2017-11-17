Marko Arnautovic: West Ham forward must be team player, says David Moyes

Media playback is not supported on this device Arnautovic has to be a team player at West Ham - Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes says club record signing Marko Arnautovic must be a team player to be part of his plans.

The Hammers signed Arnautovic, 28, from Premier League rivals Stoke City in the summer for a fee that could reach £25m.

He is yet to score, and was booed off by fans during the defeat by Brighton.

"I can only go on what people tell me and they didn't think he has come up to the standard he set at Stoke," said Moyes, who will take charge of West Ham for the first time on Sunday.

The Hammers, who are 18th in the table, visit Watford (16:00 GMT).

Arnautovic's former team-mate Jon Walters told the BBC earlier this month that the Austrian forward is talented but there are question marks around his consistency.

His form has prompted suggestions he could leave the Hammers in January, and Moyes says he is not alone in needing to work harder.

"He has to be a team player, and the clips I have seen at times he's not looked a team player," said the Scot.

"He wouldn't be the only one. They've got to be the ones who take a lot of responsibility for what their actions are now.

"They can't always be saying 'the manager doesn't do this or the manager doesn't do that', come on let's see what you can do yourself."