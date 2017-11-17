Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker in 'perfect' health and available for Saturday

Aguero recently returned to action after suffering a rib injury when a taxi he was travelling in crashed into a lamp-post in Amsterdam in September

Sergio Aguero is in "perfect" condition and available for Manchester City's Premier League game at Leicester on Saturday despite being taken to hospital while on international duty.

The 29-year-old striker had a dizzy spell during Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar on Tuesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola said, contrary to earlier reports, that Aguero did not faint during the half-time incident.

"He's OK. Nothing to be worried about," added Guardiola.

"He arrived two days ago and the doctor says he's perfect."

Aguero became City's all-time top-scorer earlier this month, scoring his 178th goal for the club in a Champions League victory over Napoli.

Meanwhile, captain Vincent Kompany is close to recovering from the calf injury that has sidelined him since August.

The 31-year-old, who was injured while on international duty, is back in full training and could come in for the suspended Nicolas Otamendi at King Power Stadium.

Forward Raheem Sterling's back injury is improving, but midfielder Fabian Delph remains a doubt with the calf problem that caused him to pull out of the England squad for the recent matches against Germany and Brazil.

"I have something in mind to replace Otamendi," Guardiola said.

"We have [Eliaquim] Mangala, maybe Kompany can come back. Kyle [Walker] can play there.

"Delph? I don't know if he will be able because in four sessions, he trained two. Hopefully we can recover him because he is so important.

"[Sterling] had big problems in the last period - he played the last two games with pain in his back and made a huge effort to play against Napoli and Arsenal - but he is much, much better and hopefully he can play.

"He is much better than before."