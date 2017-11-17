Hearts v Partick: Thistle 'desperate' for game to go-ahead - Alan Archibald

Alan Archibald's Partick Thistle are second bottom of the Premiership

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is "desperate" for Sunday's game against Hearts to go ahead for fear of a fixture pile-up.

With Tynecastle still awaiting a safety certificate, doubt persists over the game taking place.

Thistle are not scheduled to play again this month yet they already have eight matches in December.

"The last thing we want is for the game to be off and then give us nine games in December," said Archibald.

"We've probably not, at the moment, got a big enough squad to deal with that.

"Our staff were aware that there was maybe a delay with the stand and just until it started to hit the papers, I think, Tuesday, Wednesday, then a bit of doubt comes into the players' minds, which is a concern.

Work continues on the main stand at Tynecastle on Friday

"We're professionals, we're paid to do a job and prepared either way for the game being on or game being off but it's for the families and people travelling to the game.

"They've already probably changed their whole weekend round this, especially fans travelling to the capital. I know they change their weekend maybe for a day out or see family through in Edinburgh so it's desperate for fans that the game's on as well.

"Everybody wants the game to go ahead. The big thing is the fans. It's the fans that are asked to fork out again and to ask our fans to go out nine games in December is a big ask as well."

During Tynecastle's redevelopment, Hearts arranged for several of their early-season fixtures to be played away from home and drew 1-1 with Thistle at Firhill in September.

"When Hearts came to us and asked for the game to be changed, it was also, at the time, a hard decision for us," Archibald explained. "Yeah, we wanted to help Hearts out but it gave us three tough away games in November but we decided to do it.

"We did Hearts a favour and I think the whole of Scotland has. Look, that's the way we want the game to be in Scotland. I think it's good now that the clubs do talk and they're trying to help each other out and that's what you want - the best for Scottish football.

"We've done our bit. There's no dispute with Hearts. We've not had a fight with them, we'll give them every chance to get the game on but I don't think it's fair for us to be asked to play a ninth game in December when we've done somebody else a favour.

Thistle have won two and drawn one of their past four games

"When it goes to postponements, they usually want the games played as early as they can because you don't know what's round the corner with weather.

"Because of Champions League weeks, you can't get games on. That can only be for a postponement. With the World Cup as well at the other side this year, it makes it even harder. There's a lot of pressure on them to get the fixtures played, without a shadow of a doubt."

Thistle were due to play Celtic next weekend but that game has already been postponed until 20 December due to Celtic's participation in the League Cup final on 26 November.

Archibald expects a final decision to be made about Sunday's game to be made by "Saturday, late on".

"We're desperate for the game to be on," he added.

"We've not got a game next week either so it's important for us that the game goes ahead. We've only got one game in November and we've played it, so it's important that we get another game.

"We've not got our own training ground for a start so if the game was to be off, we can't go and train on Sunday, I need to phone and try and get somewhere to train."