Irish Premiership: Linfield boss Healy defiant as Blues face Coleraine

Brad Lyons heads in the opener in Coleraine's 2-1 win over Linfield last month

Linfield manager David Healy is determined to get the Blues back in the title hunt as the prepare to take on leaders Coleraine at Windsor Park.

The champions have lost six of their last eight games and trail the Bannsiders by 11 points.

Linfield have urged the IFA to carry out a review of refereeing after a controversial defeat at Crusaders.

"I'll keep fighting, I'll dig in to the very last minute in every game and maybe we'll get more luck on Saturday."

Blues defender Mark Stafford was sent off when referee Raymond Hetherington reversed his decision to dismiss Crues midfielder David Cushley after the pair slid in for a tackle in the League Cup quarter-final.

The in-form Crues lie third in the standings and Stephen Baxter's men welcome strugglers Carrick Rangers to Seaview.

Trip to Femanagh

Glenavon are Coleraine's closest challengers, sitting five points adrift with a visit to bottom side Ballinamallard United next up for the Lurgan Blues.

"They may be down at the bottom of the table but they have some quality players and they are at home - it will be a tough game," said Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay.

"It's a good surface at Ferney Park and we'll take the game to them although they will not give up the points easily.

"However, if we want to be up there challenging for the top three places we need to be going to places like Ballinamallard and winning."

Ballymena have picked up home wins over Linfield and Ards in the past week and they will make it a Showgrounds treble if they overcome Dungannon Swifts.

Gary Thompson celebrates scoring for Ballymena United in their League Cup win over Ards

Cliftonville will aim to secure a seventh league win in eight matches when they visit Ards, who took Ballymena to extra-time in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final before losing 3-2.

"Cliftonville have got plenty of firepower but we will try to take the positives from the Ballymena game into the league match," said manager Colin Nixon.

"We showed endeavour and workrate but we need to pick it up in front of goal and show more quality."

Warrenpoint Town defeated relegation rivals Carrick last weekend to boost confidence for the Milltown match against Glentoran.