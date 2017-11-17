David Unsworth: Everton caretaker boss takes charge for fifth straight game

David Unsworth has overseen one win and three defeats since Ronald Koeman was sacked

Everton's caretaker boss David Unsworth says he is "surprised" anyone would rule themselves out of becoming manager of the Toffees.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce distanced himself from the vacancy this week having previously said he would consider it.

Unsworth will take charge for a fifth game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"This is an amazing club. No matter how long I'm here I'll give my best," said Unsworth.

Everton, 15th in the Premier League table, have won one of their four games under Unsworth since Ronald Koeman was sacked following the 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal on 22 October.

Watford rejected an approach from Everton for their highly-rated manager Marco Silva earlier this week.

Unsworth, who won the FA Cup with the Toffees in 1995, has made no secret he would like the job full time.

"The people who matter know my feelings, that goes without saying. But what will be will be," he said on Friday.

"I've spoken to the chairman every day and the owner three or four times.

"Communication is fine. If it's me, wonderful, if not I'll shake the hand of whoever it is."