Kwame Thomas: Coventry City loan striker to Solihull Moors

Kwame Thomas has made just one Coventry City appearance this season, in the EFL Trophy group win over WBA Under-21s

Coventry City have loaned out striker Kwame Thomas to National League neighbours Solihull Moors.

Thomas, 22, who signed for the Sky Blues in July 2016 after being released by Derby County, has signed on a short-term deal until 6 January.

This is the second National League loan deal of the season for Thomas, who did not finish on the losing side in three games for Sutton United in September.

Thomas is the first signing made by new Moors manager Mark Yates.

He is in contention to make an immediate debut when the National League's bottom club visit Maidstone on Saturday.

Thomas has scored three times for the Sky Blues in 15 appearances since being signed by then City boss Tony Mowbray.

