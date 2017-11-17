Joe Morrell: Midfielder signs new contract with Bristol City until 2019

Joe Morrell made his debut for Wales Under-21s in October

Midfielder Joe Morrell has signed a new contract with Bristol City to keep him at the club until the summer of 2019.

Morrell, 20, has played just once for City, but has impressed this season, making 13 appearances on loan in League Two with Cheltenham Town.

"I've been at the club since the age of 12 so I'm delighted to have signed this new deal," he told the club website.

"I'm very grateful to Gary Johnson for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play games."