Jack Cork: Paul Clement does not regret selling midfielder to Burnley

Jack Cork is the son of former Cardiff City manager Alan Cork

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says the club has no regrets about selling Jack Cork to Burnley, even after he won his first cap for England.

The 28-year-old midfielder came on as an 86th minute substitute during the 0-0 draw with Germany at Wembley.

Cork will face Swansea for the first time since leaving the club on Saturday.

"Jack went with our best wishes. He was a very good professional here," Clement told BBC Sport Wales.

"Football is strange. You never know what's round the corner. I'm very pleased for him.

"I've never been the kind of person when a player moves on I don't want him to do well. It's such a short career, you can't wish that on anybody."

Cork joined the Swans from Southampton in 2015 and was their vice-captain as they avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

His contract at the Liberty Stadium was due to expire in the summer of 2018, but Clement says he was sold because they considered Burnley's offer to be financially agreeable.

"It was a situation that came about that another club put a very good financial offer in," he said.

"We looked at his current situation in terms of contract and age and the business that was done when we bought him. And all those factors weighed in to probably the right decision to move him on.

"We can't look back now and say we wish he was still here. There's no point. You've just got to focus on moving forward with the players you've got."