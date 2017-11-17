Hearts: Craig Levein frustrated but hopeful over Tynecastle readiness

Hearts hope months of redevelopment work will culminate in its reopening on Sunday

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits a feeling of frustration Tynecastle is not ready and may not be passed safe to host Sunday's match against Partick Thistle.

Redevelopment work on the main stand is incomplete but the club hope to be awarded a safety certificate in time.

Edinburgh City Council officials are inspecting the ground on Friday.

"It's a moving feast shall we say," said Levein. We're hopeful that the game will go ahead on Sunday."

The council could pass the stadium safe, grant the club more time or advise that there is still too much work to be done for another inspection to be carried out before Sunday's match.

"I was down yesterday afternoon and they were full steam ahead to try to get the game on," Levein said.

Levein expects the atmosphere at Tynecastle to be enhanced by the new main stand

"We're preparing for the game to be on. I don't think there's any point in doing anything else. I was slightly more hopeful yesterday than when I was there the week before so, we'll see.

"We might hear later on today, we might hear tomorrow morning but we'll prepare for the game.

"There's an awful lot of work gone into the stand in recent months. From pitch-side, it looks nearly complete and it's a great feeling. We've come a long way in a short period of time.

"The feeling is a slight feeling of frustration now that it's not ready at this minute in time but I'm hopeful it'll be ready for Sunday but there's an overwhelming feeling of pride and satisfaction that we've managed to get the building up."

Work on the redevelopment of the main stand was scheduled to have been complete by September.

The delay led to Hearts playing more away games at the start of the season and four 'home' matches at Murrayfield.

Hearts lost two of their four games at Murrayfield

"It's not been easy but it's been what it's been," said Levein. "I'd rather have more points than we actually have but we're still in the top six when we go back to Tynecastle, providing it's on.

"We've got a chance now to put ourselves on an even keel with everybody else. In fact, probably a slight advantage that we have more home games than everybody else between now and the end of the season. Historically, we pick up more points than we do away from home.

"We want to play there, that's the whole thing. There was a debate years and years ago about a new stadium and where it would be built and I think a lot of people were up and arms the face we might move away from Tynecastle.

"I think initially the announcement [owner] Ann [Budge] made over a year ago about us staying at Tynecastle and building a new stand was something that everybody was really looking forward to. That's what the supporters wants.

"We are now in a situation where we're close to delivering that. The stand won't be finished completely, of course. We still have another phase to do and there's lots of other things to be done. But the supporters will get in and get to see the new Tynecastle and also be able to sit in their seats and feel the atmosphere, which I think will be even better than it was previously.

"I can absolutely guarantee it. The very structure of the stand makes it better for holding the noise within the stadium than the old one did. I sat up in the back row of the new stand and looked down. It's a wonderful view - no pillars in your way or anything like that."