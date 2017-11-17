Guernsey FC: Tony Vance says a strong squad is making it harder to pick a side

Guernsey FC have won six of their 18 games in Isthmian League Division One South

Guernsey boss Tony Vance admits he has had to be 'cruel' to some players in picking the team for recent games.

After suffering a club-worst start to the season where they lost eight of their first nine games, Guernsey have lost just two of their last nine.

"It's harder because you're letting people down," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"If I look at the players that are being let down at the moment, to name a couple Ryan-Zico Black and Angus Mackay, they're stalwarts for us."

He continued: "They've given everything and more to be in this squad and at the moment they can't get near the squad.

"I do feel for them, but we've got to have competition for places, we've certainly done that in the last seven or eight weeks and I think the lads have bought into it.

"It's cruel on some, but ultimately I've said we'll be stronger together and we are at the moment."

Vance says that consistency in selection has manifested itself in improved results as Guernsey have risen from bottom to 17th place.

"Last year, and even two or three years on the bounce, we were changing six or seven players - positional changes as well as faces and names," he added.

"Now we've kept the same shape and slot a couple of people in so everyone else is playing in their positions, so we've got that continuity which is fantastic."