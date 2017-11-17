Gary Owers: Torquay United attitudes must change if club is to stay up

Torquay United have won just twice all season and are the National League's lowest scorers

Manager Gary Owers says everyone associated with Torquay United needs to be more ruthless if the club is to retain their National League status.

The Gulls are joint-bottom of the National League and face a third successive fight against relegation.

"It's so nice, it can't be nice all the time when you're struggling, some people have to ask themselves why is this still going on?" said Owers.

"We need a bit of devil about the place," he told BBC Sport.

Torquay, who were relegated from League Two in 2014, have scored only twice in their past six games and won just twice all season.

"I'm trying to look at how we can move forward and moving forwards is getting out of the bottom four," added Owers, who took over at Plainmoor after Kevin Nicholson was sacked in August.

"If we can get out of it we can move on and there'll be a different feel around the place I'm sure.

"The point at which we get safe, it's got to be the end and everything else has to be moved forward from that point.

"It's got to change - people inside the club, outside the club - things have to change, attitudes have to change."