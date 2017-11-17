Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 17 November

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town: The Seasiders and the Lakesiders meet in a game with big implications at both ends of the table. Aberystwyth Town are 10th and Bala's recent run has seen them rise to fifth. Aber need to get a result to keep up their recent revival that has seen them lose just once p[and win four] of their last six.

Connahs Quay Nomads vBangor City: Nomads know a win would take them to the summit of the table for a few hours at least, but they will not find it easy against fourth-placed Bangor. Connah's Quay are on the longest unbeaten run of the season in the WPL (seven games) but know a slip-up would see Bangor move level on points with them.

Llandudno FC v The New Saints: Having won just one of their last eight, Llandudno face the daunting task of entertaining the New Saints, a side buoyed by success in the Irn Bru Cup quarter-finals.

Saturday, 18 November

Carmarthen Town v Prestatyn Town: Carmarthen have avoided defeat only twice this season and badly need a win against Neil Gibson's side. The Seasiders travel to Richmond Park having lost three on the spin, so the hosts could take heart from that fact.

Newtown v Barry Town United: The Robins will look to bounce back from their midweek Nathaniel MG Cup defeat to Cardiff Met. Barry's solid start to the season could see them move into the top six with a victory.

Sunday, 19 November

Cardiff Metropolitan v Cefn Druids: Having reached a first Nathaniel MG Cup final with a narrow victory over Newtown, Cardiff Met will bid to carry on the electric form that has taken them top of the WPL. However, it will be a tough ask against a Druids side who have only lost one of their last seven.

Chesham United v Merthyr Town

Colwyn Bay v Mossley

Sunday, 19 November

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Metropolitan

Cardiff City v Abergavenny

Cyncoed v Caldicot Town

Llandudno v Swansea City

Rhyl Ladies v Port Talbot Town