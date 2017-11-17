Friday's back pages

The Daily Express lead on David Luiz being sought by Manchester United
Virgil van Dijk's potential move from Southampton to Liverpool leads the Daily Mirror's back page
The Daily Mail focuses on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return from injury
The Metro point to Jurgen Klopp's presence at Liverpool training despite him being discharged from hospital on Wednesday
The Daily Star also leads on news of David Luiz possibly moving to Manchester United
