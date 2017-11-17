Friday's back pages 17 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42023213 Read more about sharing. The Daily Express lead on David Luiz being sought by Manchester United Virgil van Dijk's potential move from Southampton to Liverpool leads the Daily Mirror's back page The Daily Mail focuses on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return from injury The Metro point to Jurgen Klopp's presence at Liverpool training despite him being discharged from hospital on Wednesday The Daily Star also leads on news of David Luiz possibly moving to Manchester United