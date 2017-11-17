Premier League: A minimum 190 games to be televised live from 2019-2020

There will be a minimum 22 additional live games on offer

A minimum of 190 Premier League games will be televised live domestically from start of the 2019-20 season.

Premier League chairmen voted unanimously for the package, with rights set to go out to auction before Christmas.

A new package of Saturday night games is likely to be offered to broadcasters, along with more midweek and Bank Holiday matches.

There will be a minimum of 22 additional live games on offer.

Analysis: Strictly v Saturday night football?

Richard Conway, 5 live sports news correspondent:

The next Premier League deal will likely herald an even greater battle for the remote control in households across the country.

That's because of the looming Saturday night prime-time clash between live top-flight football and big shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor.

But where will fans watch? Sky and BT will without doubt be in the mix once again for the bundles of games on offer.

The other X Factor in this tender process could be the big US tech companies such as Amazon and Apple. They are increasingly showing an appetite for live sports rights, as demonstrated by Amazon's recent deal for US Open tennis.

The industry speculation is that this tender process may have come too soon for the internet giants to make any major splash. It could, however, provide a taste for what lies ahead for both the Premier League and supporters.