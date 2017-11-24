Match ends, West Ham United 1, Leicester City 1.
West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City
Manager David Moyes felt West Ham's crowd played a big part as the Hammers came from behind to earn a point against Leicester in his first home game in charge.
Marc Albrighton fired the Foxes ahead after Angelo Ogbonna failed to deal with Jamie Vardy's low cross.
Vardy went close to doubling the lead with a curling attempt before Kouyate got on the end of Manuel Lanzini's corner.
West Ham, roared on by the home fans, were the better side after the interval but could not force a second goal.
They remain in the relegation zone but are now level on points with 17th-placed West Brom, while Leicester move above Newcastle United into 11th.
'A tough place to come with a tough crowd'
Moyes described the point as "a start" and said of the Hammers fans: "They got right behind the players and the players gave them something back."
He added: "The fans were fantastic, after all the negatives we heard, it was the opposite.
"When you come to play West Ham over the years, it has been a tough place to come with a tough crowd and they did that tonight."
Leicester have taken five points in Claude Puel's first four league games in charge yet the Foxes boss believes it should be more.
"The only disappointment is that we didn't win," said the Frenchman.
"We play well with the ball on the floor, press our opponents well and create chances to score. Now we must start to be more clinical.
"It's disappointing because we had a lot of opportunities in the first half and we should have killed the game."
Hammers respond well to going behind
This was a spirited performance from the Hammers which will give Moyes hope of steering the struggling club out of the bottom three.
In the 2-0 defeat at Watford in his first game in charge, West Ham's heads dropped after conceding in the 11th minute.
Yet there was a determination about the hosts after the Premier League's worst defence conceded for the 26th time in the league this season.
Winston Reid's failure to close Jamie Vardy down allowed the England striker to cross. Angelo Ogbonna should have cleared yet lost his footing to allow Albrighton to slide home.
Kouyate headed the first Hammers goal of the Moyes reign from Lanzini's corner, which lifted the atmosphere inside London Stadium.
West Ham fans spent the second half urging their team forward, substitute Andre Ayew going closest to a second with an overhead kick in stoppage time.
Ayew's eventful cameo
Although he went close to scoring the winner in the dying moments, Ayew was involved in two controversial incidents after replacing the impressive Marko Arnautovic.
The former Swansea winger appeared to dive to try and win his side a penalty when challenged by Harry Maguire on the edge of the Leicester penalty area.
Referee Martin Atkinson waved play on, although Ayew was booked moments later after a late challenge on Demarai Gray, who was also cautioned for reacting and shoving his opponent.
Foxes fade after bright start
Leicester faded after a bright start yet remain unbeaten away from home in the league since 26 August.
Puel's side could have climbed into the top half of the table with a win and they got off to the perfect start when Albrighton scored his first goal of the season.
Schmeichel did well to keep out Ogbonna's header from a Lanzini free-kick before Leicester were undone from the same combination moments before the interval.
Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray were dangerous on the counter-attack but the visitors, who had failed to register a shot on target in their previous game against Manchester City, struggled to threaten during a scrappy second half.
Man of the match - Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)
Moyes missing home comforts - the stats
- David Moyes has failed to win any of his 11 Premier League home games in 2017 (D4 L7), equalling the record set by Mick McCarthy in 2005 (P11 W0 D3 L8).
- West Ham's tally of 10 points from their opening 13 Premier League games is their worst since the 2010-11 season (9), when they were relegated.
- Leicester are unbeaten in five away Premier League games (W1 D4), their best run since the final five games of their 2015-16 title-winning season.
- Marc Albrighton has been involved in five goals in six Premier League starts against West Ham (one goal, four assists).
- Only Bournemouth (6) have had more different English scorers in the Premier League this season than Leicester (4 - Vardy, Maguire, Gray and Albrighton).
- No side has conceded more goals from corners in the Premier League this season than Leicester (6, level with Watford).
- West Ham are yet to win a Premier League match at the London Stadium in which they conceded first (D3 L10).
What's next?
It's back to familiar territory next for David Moyes as he takes West Ham to his former club Everton for a league game next Wednesday (20:00 GMT) before matches against Manchester City (away), Chelsea (home) and Arsenal (home).
Leicester are back at the King Power next Tuesday (19:45 GMT) when Tottenham are the visitors.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 25Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 2Reid
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 8Kouyaté
- 14Obiang
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forA Ayewat 69'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 10Lanzini
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forSakhoat 90+4'minutes
- 9Carroll
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 15Sakho
- 16Noble
- 20A Ayew
- 31Fernandes
- 36Quina
- 41Rice
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 28Fuchs
- 11Albrighton
- 25Ndidi
- 21Iborra
- 7GrayBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSlimaniat 90+2'minutes
- 26MahrezSubstituted forChilwellat 70'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 3Chilwell
- 8Iheanacho
- 10King
- 12Hamer
- 16Dragovic
- 19Slimani
- 20Okazaki
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 56,897
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Leicester City 1.
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Leicester City).
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Diafra Sakho replaces Arthur Masuaku.
Attempt blocked. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Foul by Islam Slimani (Leicester City).
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Demarai Gray.
Attempt missed. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Winston Reid following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Vicente Iborra.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andy Carroll.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
André Ayew (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Ayew (West Ham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Wes Morgan (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Delay in match Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Harry Maguire (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Demarai Gray (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ben Chilwell replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. André Ayew replaces Marko Arnautovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Winston Reid (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.