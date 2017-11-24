Match ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.
Scottish Premiership: Dundee 2-1 Rangers
Rangers slipped to a second successive defeat as Dundee earned their first win in seven matches to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Mark O'Hara lashed in the opener after the visitors' defence failed to deal with a free-kick.
Josh Windass swiftly levelled after pouncing on a poor clearance from Josh Meekings to rifle home.
But O'Hara tucked away the winner with 10 minutes left after superb play from Dundee substitute Scott Allan.
Rangers, who missed a host of first-half chances, Daniel Candeias the biggest culprit, remain fourth, nine points behind leaders Celtic.
Rangers have had a week dogged by defeat to Hamilton and continuing uncertainty and supporter frustration over the search for a new manager, a task that shows no sign of progression and which now has no chance of ending with Derek McInnes moving to Ibrox. McInnes knocked the idea out of the park on Friday.
Dundee have travails of their own. They went into this one on the back of five defeats and a draw, a run that has stripped them of any confidence while putting them on the bottom of the table.
This was an eventful if poor-quality game. In the first half alone there were any amount of chances.
Kenny Miller had a close-range header, Faissal El Bakhtaoui had a long-range shot, Alfredo Morales hit the side-netting, and Daniel Candeias hit Elliot Parish's face when through one-on-one with the Dundee goalkeeper.
That was a terrific chance for Rangers, followed quickly by another close shave for the home side when Josh Meekings took a swing at a cross and directed it on to his own crossbar. Miller then had another decent opportunity just before half-time, but his effort was too weak to trouble Parish unduly.
Rangers fans would have watched this movie before; dominance, chances, but no breakthrough goal and then a sucker punch at the other end.
For some there might have been a flashback to Ibrox a week ago when good moments were wasted and Hamilton took advantage. Maybe they had a premonition of what was to come.
The little bit of edge that Rangers had in the opening half was blunted in the second. Their chances dried up as Dundee came into it.
The goal that unlocked the game was a simple ball into the box from a Jon Aurtenetxe free-kick and a total lack of authority in the Rangers defence. The ball broke free to an unmarked O'Hara, who thumped it past Wes Foderingham.
Visions of Hamilton - and other games besides - would have filled the thoughts of the visiting support but no sooner had they given voice to their fury, they were level.
Poor defending was again at the heart of it, Windass, previously unmapped while playing through the middle, rifled a loose ball past Parish. The lack of defensive nous would have driven Dundee boss Neil McCann scatty.
But not for long. McCann brought on Allan just as the game looked to be petering out. Allan, with his Celtic background, was booed on to the pitch by the Rangers support. Within minutes he rendered every last one of them speechless.
When picking up the ball just outside the Rangers penalty area, Allan tried to twist and turn into space but could not find any. He went one way, then another, then it opened up for him. He slid a gorgeous pass through to O'Hara, who took a fine first touch and then buried the chance.
Rangers went in pursuit of an equaliser, but they never went close. They lacked urgency and intelligence, they were one-paced and unthreatening.
Dundee saw it through to the end with ease. What a night for them this was. A massive victory for McCann, the kind of confidence boost he's been longing for after weeks of disappointment.
For the visitors, this was more of the same. Defeat to the bottom team in the league, no manager, no leadership, a desperately frail temperament and a season that is turning into a nightmare.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 2Kerr
- 22Hendry
- 24Meekings
- 21DeaconSubstituted forAllanat 79'minutes
- 8Kamara
- 18McGowanBooked at 58mins
- 14O'Hara
- 15Aurtenetxe Borde
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 29HaberSubstituted forMoussaat 44'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 3Holt
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 9Moussa
- 10Allan
- 16Etxabeguren
- 27Curran
- 38Ferie
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 40McCrorie
- 6Wilson
- 3John
- 21CandeiasSubstituted forHardieat 84'minutes
- 8Jack
- 23HoltBooked at 30mins
- 11WindassBooked at 72mins
- 9Miller
- 20MorelosSubstituted forHerreraat 45+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 24Bates
- 25Alnwick
- 27Peña
- 31Hardie
- 35Barjonas
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 8,548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.
Sofien Moussa (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Hardie replaces Daniel Candeias.
Josh Meekings (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Eduardo Herrera (Rangers).
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Booking
Sofien Moussa (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Rangers 1. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Scott Allan replaces Roarie Deacon.
Attempt missed. Kenny Miller (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Declan John (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mark O'Hara (Dundee).
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josh Windass (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Glen Kamara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Josh Windass (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 1. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Rangers 0. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Windass (Rangers).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Declan John.
Foul by Aurtenetxe (Dundee).
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross McCrorie (Rangers) because of an injury.
Foul by Sofien Moussa (Dundee).
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Mark O'Hara (Dundee).
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.