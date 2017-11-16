BBC Sport - FA Cup: Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead highlights

Highlights: Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead

Leatherhead beat big-spending Isthmian Premier League rivals Billericay Town 3-1 to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1978.

Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Video

