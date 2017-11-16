BBC Sport - FA Cup: Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead highlights
Highlights: Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead
- From the section FA Cup
Leatherhead beat big-spending Isthmian Premier League rivals Billericay Town 3-1 to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1978.
MATCH REPORT:Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
