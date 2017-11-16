Linfield call on Irish FA to review refereeing after League Cup controversy

Media playback is not supported on this device David Healy talks to referee Raymond Hetherington after Linfield's controversial 2-0 defeat by Crusaders

Linfield have urged the Irish FA to carry out a full review of refereeing following their controversial League Cup defeat by Crusaders on Wednesday.

Blues defender Mark Stafford was sent off after referee Raymond Hetherington reversed his decision to dismiss Crusaders midfielder David Cushley.

This followed both players sliding into a tackle.

Linfield say that Stafford's red card has now been rescinded although this has not been confirmed by the NIFL.

The Blues also want an urgent investigation into refereeing decisions at Coleraine and Ballinamallard which have gone against the club this season.

"Linfield Football Club wishes to put on record its extreme disappointment that yet another significant error by officials with vital implications has gone against the club," said the club's statement.

"The club recently highlighted the fact that incorrect decisions in professional football can have costly consequences and called on those involved in running the local game to make every effort to improve standards and increase confidence in those officiating at our games."

Blues says Wednesday incident 'bizarre'

The Linfield statement described Wednesday's incident as "bizarre", adding the it "heightened the club's lack of confidence in our match officials".

"Linfield acknowledges that refereeing can be a thankless task at times but Northern Irish football needs match officials that can perform to the increasingly high standard that the public expects of players and teams in NIFL competitions.

"Linfield Football Club calls on the IFA's Referee's Committee to urgently examine these incidents and to ensure that those involved are held to account for their actions.

"We further suggest a full review of refereeing be carried out by the IFA in order to put clearly needed plans in place to improve the quality for the future. This will require a significant financial investment to deliver the required outcomes."

Crusaders defeated Linfield 2-0 with the hosts helped by Stafford's controversial 70th-minute dismissal.