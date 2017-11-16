Sergio Aguero: Man City striker fit after fainting during Argentina game

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's record goalscorer this month

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is fit for Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester City, after fainting while playing for Argentina.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital at half-time during Argentina's 4-2 friendly defeat by Nigeria in Russia on Tuesday.

Aguero was discharged after "precautionary medical checks".

"I'm set to go for Saturday's match," Aguero tweeted. "The tests they run on me turn out well".

City said Aguero was cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after "suffering a dizzy spell" during the match in Krasnodar. They said he "never lost consciousness".

Aguero recently returned to action after suffering a rib injury when a taxi he was travelling in crashed into a lamp post in Amsterdam in September.

City are eight points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table.