Simon Heslop: Eastleigh sign York City midfielder on month's loan

Simon Heslop captained York City in the FA Trophy final against Macclesfield last season

National League side Eastleigh have signed midfielder Simon Heslop from York City on a one-month loan deal.

The 30-year-old captained York to their FA Trophy success last season and has made 17 appearances this term for the National League North Minstermen.

"I'm itching to get going and I'm excited to get started," Heslop told the Eastleigh club website.

Heslop has Football League experience with Mansfield, Stevenage, Oxford United, Grimsby and Barnsley.

