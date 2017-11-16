Tomer Hemed: Israel striker extends Brighton contract until 2019

Tomer Hemed scored 11 league goals last season as Brighton were promoted to the Premier League

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has extended his contract with the Premier League club, and will remain at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2019.

The Israel international, 30, has scored two goals in seven league outings for the Seagulls this season.

"I was part of the team that got promoted and now I can be happy and enjoy the Premier League with Brighton," he told BBC Sussex.

"I wanted to show the club that I can play at this level."

Hemed joined Brighton from Spanish side Almeria in June 2015 and has scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for the club.

However, after helping Brighton win promotion from the Championship last season, he came close to a move away from from the south coast before the transfer window closed at the end of August.

"In the summer no-one knew what was going to happen to me and until the last day it was still an option that I would leave," he said.

"Sometimes it happens in football and as a professional you need to deal with the situation.

"I am happy I started the season well and it has made the club take the decision and shown me they are happy with me and want me for longer."

Hemed, who began his career with Maccabi Haifa and has also played for Mallorca, has won 29 international caps and scored 15 goals for his country.