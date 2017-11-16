Cardiff City sign Venezuela defender Rolf Feltscher

Rolf Feltscher tries to halt Lionel Messi
Venezuela's Rolf Feltscher, a former Swiss Under-21 international, tries to halt Argentina's Lionel Messi in June, 2016

Cardiff City have signed Venezuela defender Rolf Feltscher on a short-term contract until 13 January, 2018.

Boss Neil Warnock said the free agent had trained with the Bluebirds "for a few weeks" before a deal was done.

The Switzerland-born 27-year-old left Spanish club Getafe in August, 2017, having also played for Real Zaragoza.

Warnock said: "We wanted to see him in a couple of games but he's done well and offers us some good cover and competition at the back."

