BBC Sport - Tony Kane's superb strike secures Ballymena's extra-time League Cup win over Ards

Tony Kane's superb extra-time strike clinches Ballymena United's 3-2 League Cup victory over Ards.

Goals from Cathair Friel and Gary Thompson put Ballymena 2-0 up before Michael Roddy and Johnny Taylor netted for Ards.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey admitted that there had been shortcomings with his team's display.

