BBC Sport - Tony Kane's superb strike secures Ballymena's extra-time League Cup win over Ards
Kane strike secures Ballymena's extra-time win over Ards
- From the section Irish
Tony Kane's superb extra-time strike clinches Ballymena United's 3-2 League Cup victory over Ards.
Goals from Cathair Friel and Gary Thompson put Ballymena 2-0 up before Michael Roddy and Johnny Taylor netted for Ards.
Ballymena boss David Jeffrey admitted that there had been shortcomings with his team's display.
