Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham defender out until after Christmas

Toby Alderweireld could miss 11 games for Spurs

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld could be sidelined until after Christmas with a hamstring problem.

The Belgium centre-back, 28, has not played since limping off during the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on 1 November.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "Maybe after the Christmas period is the expectation. He is a little bit sad."

Spurs play 11 games in all competitions up to and including Boxing Day.

Alderweireld, who signed from Southampton in 2015, featured in all Tottenham's Premier League and Champions League matches this season before suffering the injury.

He missed Spurs' win over Crystal Palace on 5 November and was left out of Belgium's squad during the international break.

Tottenham face Arsenal in the league at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and travel to German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday (19:45).

Midfielder Victor Wanyama, 26, will also miss the Arsenal game as he continues to receive treatment for a knee injury.

Forwards Delle Ali and Harry Kane have returned to full training after recovering from hamstring and knee problems respectively, while goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (groin) and Michel Vorm (knee) are also available.

Midfielder Harry Winks trained on Thursday following an ankle problem.