Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss feels English managers get overlooked

Kevin Nolan has led Notts County to the top of League Two this season

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan believes English managers get overlooked for the top jobs in the Premier League.

There are only five England-born bosses in permanent top-flight jobs with none in charge of the so-called 'big six'.

"There are lots of quality English managers, I feel they are overlooked," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It seems if you are an English manager you have to ply your trade into the Championship and get yourself into the Premier League."

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal currently make up the top six in the Premier League and are all led by foreign managers.

Burnley are currently seventh and they are managed by Englishman Sean Dyche, who has been in charge since October 2012.

"Dyche has done really well at Burnley and now he is starting to getting the credit he deserves," added Nolan.

"I feel I am part of a new generation that has to change minds and mindsets.

"It is difficult as there are a lot of foreign owners in the Premier League now and that is filtering down to the Championship."

Nolan, 35, joined the Magpies in January and saved them from relegation last season. He has since led them to the top of League Two after 17 games of the current campaign.

"Sam Allardyce has done it and kept teams up and there's Tony Pulis as well," Nolan continued.

"The most important thing for me is getting this job right and not looking at next year or the year after.

"If I do a good job here and do it right, then all that will come in time. That means you build a reputation where you can put your CV and say 'what's different to his CV to mine' - and not just because he has a sexier name.

"I still see myself as an apprentice as a manager but, for me, I truly believe that if I do my job and do it to my best, then those opportunities will come.

"I know there are a lot of sceptics out there saying it won't happen because I am English, but you have believe in yourself."