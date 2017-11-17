BBC Sport - Ross County v Celtic Rewind: great goals, diving drama, Brown red card

Rewind: High jinks in the Highlands

Ross County were one of only four Scottish teams to take a Premiership point off Celtic last season. But they needed a controversial late penalty as tempers flared in Dingwall, resulting in a Scott Brown red card.

Available to UK users only.

