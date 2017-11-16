BBC Sport - WIllian: Chelsea will fight to retain Premier League title
Chelsea will fight to retain title - Willian
Chelsea's Brazilian forward Willian tells Football Focus it has been difficult for them so far this season but insists they will fight for the title "till the end".
