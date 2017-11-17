BBC Sport - Noel Gallagher: Manchester City are playing 'cosmic' football
Man City are playing 'cosmic' football - Noel Gallagher
- From the section Man City
Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher says there is something "very special" going on at his club and describes the brand of football they are playing this season as "cosmic".
Watch more from Noel Gallagher on Football Focus, Saturday 18 November, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired