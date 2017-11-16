Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss refuses to discuss Rangers 'speculation'

Derek McInnes is Rangers' primary target to succeed Pedro Caixinha as manager

Derek McInnes says there has been no contact from Rangers and any talk about him leaving Aberdeen for Ibrox is nothing but speculation.

The former Rangers midfielder remains the Glasgow club's preferred choice to take over from Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked last month.

But Dons boss McInnes says he doesn't want to answer questions on the subject at every time he faces the media.

"I'm not going to comment or react to any speculation," he said.

"There's been a lot of comment and enough said and nobody from Aberdeen is going to add to that. My job is the Aberdeen manager and I'm here to talk about Aberdeen.

"There's been no contact from any club, which therefore means it's speculation. And it's three weeks on now, so I don't want to be sitting here answering questions all the time, every press conference I do."

Aberdeen, second in the Scottish Premiership, host fifth-placed Motherwell on Saturday.

Aberdeen recovered from a League Cup exit at the hands of the Steelmen to win 1-0 on league duty at Fir Park

The Dons were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Motherwell in September. But McInnes's men gained a measure of revenge for their 3-0 defeat three days later, with a 1-0 league victory at Fir Park.

"We can't say we played well [in the League Cup loss] but we were certainly far more competitive [in the second game]," McInnes said.

"From that point of view it's important we are every bit as competitive. But I'm full of praise and admiration for how Motherwell have started the season - they're very good at what they do, they're very well-organised, (Well boss) Stephen Robinson has put together a squad there to play a system and they can make it difficult for any team.

"The fact they're in a cup final suggests they're in a good vein of form as well.

"But we're at home, we like playing at home, we usually win at home, we've had one defeat in the league this season."

McInnes has a fully fit squad, but will be without suspended captain Graeme Shinnie.

Graeme Shinnie was an unused substitute in Scotland's loss to the Netherlands

The Dons skipper was called-up to the national squad for Scotland's friendly defeat by the Netherlands at Pittodrie.

But while team-mates Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie started - and completed - the match, unused substitute Shinnie is still awaiting his international debut.

"I was disappointed he never started, but having not had too many players involved over the last few years it was great to have three involved," McInnes said.

"I know how important it was for Graeme - it would've been a nice touch for him in his hometown, his family all here, at his club, getting his first cap.

"But I'm as sure as I can be that it'll come round for him again. It might not be at Pittodrie, but he'll certainly get another opportunity to play for his country."