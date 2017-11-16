Michael O'Neill: Brendan Rodgers says Scotland squad could tempt NI boss

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Michael O'Neill would leave Northern Ireland with the nation's best wishes

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Michael O'Neill would take over a team capable of qualifying for the European Championship and the World Cup, should he become the next manager of Scotland.

O'Neill is the Scottish FA's preferred candidate to succeed Gordon Strachan.

Rodgers says the Northern Ireland boss must now make the right decision for himself and his career.

"It's just going to be what Michael sees as his next step or challenge," Rodgers said.

"He's done a brilliant job from where Northern Ireland were to where they are now."

The SFA made an official approach for permission to speak to O'Neill, after his side narrowly lost out in the World Cup play-offs to Switzerland.

Rodgers believes that there is enough quality in the Scotland squad for his compatriot to achieve similar success, should he decide to make the move from Northern Ireland.

"I suppose his big goal was probably to maybe get to a World Cup - he'd done the Euros with Northern Ireland," Rodgers said.

"If he's looking at Scotland he might think there's a really good bunch of players here that are developing, there's a chance to get them to the Euros, I believe, and then on to the World Cup after that.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is a target for Scotland but also potentially some clubs

"If he sees that as the challenge then Scotland is a great job. But if he wants day-to-day management having been international manager for a number of years then he may look elsewhere - or he may just decide to stay with Northern Ireland and continue the great work he's already done so far."

O'Neill signed a four-year deal in 2016 and has been offered improved terms in an attempt to ward off interest, with Sunderland also credited with an interest in O'Neill.

Rodgers believes that if O'Neill - who has always maintained a family home in Edinburgh - left Northern Ireland for the Scotland job, he would depart with the nation's best wishes, having guided them to the finals of a major tournament for the first time in 30 years.

"You want what is best for him, of course," Rodgers said.

"If he came out of Northern Ireland there's nobody Northern Irish or anyone who would ever hold anything against him.

"He's devoted his life to there, and brought through players and was so very unfortunate not to qualify - I was really gutted for him and the players, because the players have been brilliant over both campaigns.

"Northern Irish people would want him to stay, but he's earned the time and the respect to make the decision that is best for him in the next part of his career."